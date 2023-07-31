New Era to build.JPG

City Engineer Scot St. John and Codes Department Community Development and Zoning Director Brittany Fiske explain at the July Planning Commission meeting the differences in the proposed land use map from the current one. 

 John Coffelt photo

The subsidiary group that holds the title to the Bonnaroo Farm, New Era Farms, LLC., has approached the city with plans for a small infrastructure improvement at the site.

At the July Planning Commission meeting, speaking for the LLC, Steve Ballard obtained site plan approval for a 17,500 square foot storage warehouse for the festival.