Tennessee’s 2023-24 fishing regulations are now in effect and anglers are encouraged to obtain the new Tennessee Fishing Guide now available at locations throughout the state, on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website (www.tnwildlife.org) and on the TWRA “On the Go App.”

This year’s guide is in a digest format. The new size is a change from the previous years’ 8 ½ x 11 inches size.

