Garbage truck

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved the purchase of a 2022 Peterbilt residential garbage truck, easing the load on older city equipment. 

This truck is being purchased using funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan, in the amount of $299,986, and will be available for immediate purchase and delivery. This piece of equipment will replace a previously purchased model that caught fire after leaking hydraulic fluid. 