The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved the purchase of a 2022 Peterbilt residential garbage truck, easing the load on older city equipment.
This truck is being purchased using funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan, in the amount of $299,986, and will be available for immediate purchase and delivery. This piece of equipment will replace a previously purchased model that caught fire after leaking hydraulic fluid.
“This one immediately became available,” said Robert Taylor, Director of Public Works. “Right now, garbage trucks or any other truck like that are at least a year out. A municipality didn’t budget enough to cover this truck, and we got the call when it became available. The other truck that I knew of was $50,000 more than this one, and it wouldn’t be available until sometime after December.”
The garbage truck will be put immediately into use, and the public works director is already looking into how to revise the routes. It is much needed for a current replacement, as existing routes are overburdened.
While it was pointed out that the city currently has two operating garbage trucks and two collection routes, Taylor shared that, with rising population, a new route is in the works to be established.
“With multiple subdivisions coming online, we’ve been putting this off for a pretty good while,” he said. “We have approximately 10,000 carts, and if you add in the commercial businesses that have to be dumped, the trucks we have right now are way overworked. They’re designed for around 750 to 850, and each truck per day is doing about 1,200-plus dumps. We’re just wearing the equipment out. If we don’t do something, with all the new subdivisions, we can’t keep up.”