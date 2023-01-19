The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms, all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.
Architectural service is a professional service and under Tennessee Code is handled a bit differently than the traditional bidding process. Basically, the county will make its first pick based on reputation, and then the architect and the county will negotiate a fair contract for the cost. If no deal can be reached, the county would then move onto the second favored firm.
The three firms presenting pitches to the committee were OLG Engineering of Tullahoma, owned by partners Dean Oliver, Tim Little and Tony Gipson; Nashville-based group A2H and Hillsboro architect Aaron Brown.
OLG has recently completed the Moore County Health Department and has worked on several projects for Jack Daniels.
OLG said that project is about creating a building that Coffee County will be proud of while balancing the cost.
The architect suggested a flat fee for their services rather that a percentage of the construction cost.
A2H rounded out the three groups as the largest firm and has 10-12 health departments under their belt.
Healthcare Market Leader for A2H, Richard McAllister, said as a large firm, A2H has on-staff most, if not all, the specialized engineers needed for things from mechanical to electrical systems and all can be handled in-house.
McAllister said there is an “absolute path to a successful project” that includes large and small meetings and asking the right questions to the right people.
One element of their designs incorporates internal growth spaces for future expansion without new construction.
A2H suggested the fee be based on percentage of construction cost.
The smallest firm that presented was Brown’s firm. Brown said that communication between contractors and stakeholders is paramount to avoiding problems. Brown, who is also a volunteer with the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, is very aware of many of the issues that arose following the construction of the new jail.
“Communication is key,” Brown said. “I enjoy being onsite. At the end of the day my job is to get you the best project for the best price.”
Brown urged early and strong communication between the health department, the county and the architects.
Brown worked with OLG on the Moore County Health Department before striking out with his own firm.
Brown agreed to do a fee based on percentage of cost.
Each of architects will next provide a scope of services to Capital Outlay Chairman Dennis Hunt and County Mayor Judd Matheny to be distributed as needed. The committee asked for rough cost estimate for those numbers.