New heath department Architect
John Coffelt photo

The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms, all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.

Architectural service is a professional service and under Tennessee Code is handled a bit differently than the traditional bidding process. Basically, the county will make its first pick based on reputation, and then the architect and the county will negotiate a fair contract for the cost. If no deal can be reached, the county would then move onto the second favored firm.