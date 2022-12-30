Tennessee State Seal

A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.

The tax reduction totals $2.8 million, and does not include items such as automobiles, household appliances, or fuel used in vehicles that travel on public highways in the state.