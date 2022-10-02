Surrounded by her family, staff and members of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Heather Bohannon-Iyama, FNP-C, cuts the ribbon for Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics’ new location on Lakeway Place.
A new season brings new changes and for Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics that is now in a new location at 603 Lakeway Place, Suite B.
The family practice, formerly known as Jackson Street Medical, moved to its new location in June and held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its relocation on Monday, Sept. 19, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Practice owner Heather Bohannon-Iyama, FNP-C, said along with Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics being a family practice, she and her staff provide a variety of aesthetic solutions, which include Botox, weight loss, B12 lipotropic injections, cosmetic fillers and personal care.
Bohannon-Iyama said one of the reasons she moved locations was due to her partnership with research company Trinity Clinical Research as she needed more space. With more office space, Bohannon-Iyama said she can venture into more aesthetics and bring in a massage therapist, an esthetician and so on.
“That place was a little bit small for us,” she said.
She added the rebranding was to help create not only a fresher look and to provide services that people have to travel to Murfreesboro and Nashville to get.
“A lot of women, and even men, will travel to Murfreesboro to get something simple like Botox to help with the wrinkles in their face and things like that. It’s something very simple that can be done here.”
Bohannon-Iyama said with the new look and new home, she is looking forward to continuing to grow her business and the services she provides as she wants to continue to do both aesthetics and the family practice.
“I want to keep both because I enjoy taking care of people and I enjoy educating patients,” she said.
Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics is accepting new patients. Anyone who wants to book a free consultation or an appointment can call 931-393-2362. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. The practice is closed Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.