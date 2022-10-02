Renew You Wellness

Surrounded by her family, staff and members of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Heather Bohannon-Iyama, FNP-C, cuts the ribbon for Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics’ new location on Lakeway Place.

 Kyle Murphy photo

A new season brings new changes and for Renew You Wellness and Aesthetics that is now in a new location at 603 Lakeway Place, Suite B.

The family practice, formerly known as Jackson Street Medical, moved to its new location in June and held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its relocation on Monday, Sept. 19, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.