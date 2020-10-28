The News will be getting some new neighbors.
A minor subdivision plat for three commercial lots at the corner of Lakeway Place and Cedar Lane was approved unanimously by the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission at its Oct. 19 meeting.
The property, which is owned by the Harton Family Partners, is currently undeveloped. It is located across Cedar Lane from Tennova Women’s Health - Tullahoma, as well as adjacent to the property where The Tullahoma News offices are located.
The 2.5-acre parent tract of land will be divided into three lots of varying size. The proposed lots will be .6 acres, .44 acres and 1.46 acres, according to the plat.
A proposed entrance to lots one and two is to be lined up with the current entrance across Cedar Lane, the plat says.
What the three lots will see development on them remains under wraps.