handicap plates.jpg

The motor vehicle passenger license plate for Tennesseans with disabilities will have a look and feel that’s like the blue standard license plate design that hit the roads last year.

The new design is consistent with Public Chapter 761, which calls for the design of license plates issued to people who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the color scheme, base design, and details used in last year’s blue standard license plate design. There are roughly 190,000 license plate registrations for people with disabilities.