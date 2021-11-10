Tullahoma Utilities Authority can move forward with work to install new sewer lines across Tullahoma Airport property, after a vote from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In late October, the board granted easements to the TUA water/wastewater department requesting the city grant easements across the property, which is owned by the city, in order to install new sewer lines.
The Tullahoma Airport Authority approved the work on the sewer lines at its September meeting, according to a memo on the subject.
The easement documents state the city allowed for a 20-foot permanent public utility easement as well as a temporary 10-foot construction easement across the subject property, which allow for TUA for the purposes of “construction, laying, maintaining, operating, altering, repairing, etc., for service of public utilities and none other.”
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, the easements will help TUA with a large wastewater project in the Ledford Mill Road area that will be built to support future growth in that area of town. He told The News the project is likely to be constructed in 2022.