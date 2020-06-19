Another new neighborhood is currently in the works on a 9.43-acre tract of land off Ovoca Road.
The Tullahoma/Municipal Regional Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the Pinnacle Point Major Subdivision off Ovoca Road at its Monday, June 15 meeting.
According to the documents on the proposed subdivision, the development would allow for 22 new single-family homes and a common area owned by a homeowner’s association.
Each proposed lot would be between .28 and .36 acres, or 12,725 to 15,000 square feet each, according to the plan documents.
The proposed subdivision meets all proposed comprehensive plans for the city, including the comprehensive transportation plan.
Traffic flow in the area would not be significantly impacted, according the traffic plan. The estimated trips the new neighborhood would add to the area is listed at 209.44 trips per day.
As required by city regulations, sidewalks will be installed along Ovoca Road where the property fronts the road, as well as along one side of the interior road, to be named Pinnacle Point Lane.
Construction plans will still need to be reviewed and approved by city staff, according to the plan documents.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.