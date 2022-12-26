Tullahoma city logo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved a contract with OpenMeeting to provide a new voting and roll call system for the board, with a year-long contract.

“When I went to Coffee County, I met with the IT support person, and I spent about an hour and a half with them,” said City Recorder Rosemary Golden, who secured the quote for the voting software. “About eight years ago, the county used the software that was provided by Rollcall, and then Rollcall was bought out by a company called OpenMeeting. The quote that we have right now is from OpenMeeting. [The county] absolutely love [the software] there.”