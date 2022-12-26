The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved a contract with OpenMeeting to provide a new voting and roll call system for the board, with a year-long contract.
“When I went to Coffee County, I met with the IT support person, and I spent about an hour and a half with them,” said City Recorder Rosemary Golden, who secured the quote for the voting software. “About eight years ago, the county used the software that was provided by Rollcall, and then Rollcall was bought out by a company called OpenMeeting. The quote that we have right now is from OpenMeeting. [The county] absolutely love [the software] there.”
Golden shared that city officials had attended a Zoom meeting with representatives from the company to receive more in-depth information about the software and what it provides. She additionally shared that the representative said “depending on our IT’s readiness, implementation takes just 2-4 weeks.”
The city was quoted an up-front cost of $18,500 for the software and one year of support, which allows the city to negotiate for another five-year term with a 10% discount at the end of the contract.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody confirmed that the budget allowed for the signing of the one-year contract, recommending that the board sign for one year before committing to five years with a contractor that the city had no history with.
Alderman Daniel Berry recommended that the board speak with the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) in order to ensure that the software would not interfere with the recording equipment that is used to stream and record meetings.
A motion by Alderman Kurt Glick to sign a contract for the standard version of the software, dependent upon TUA’s ability to integrate with the system, was approved by a vote of 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis against. This standard contract would reduce the cost for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to use the software.
Alderman Jenna Amacher questioned whether the software might be able to be used by other city boards, such as the Planning Commission. Moody confirmed this would be possible, with a slight increase in cost. The board unanimously approved to provide the opportunity for the Planning Commission to also utilize the software, with a cost of $1,200.
The board unanimously approved the motion as amended.