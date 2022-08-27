The Coffee County Consolidated Communications Board postponed approving new towing service requirements at the August meeting pending further review by board members.
The manual will require wreckers in the county rotation to be inspected by the state.
At the meeting, Board member Jenna Amacher brought questions to the Communication Center Director Scott LeDuc concerning the policy.
She attended an earlier meeting with several local towing company officials who voiced several concerns to her concerning training and certification.
“We are for certain that the training is offered and available?” Amacher confirmed. “There was some concern that if (the THP instructor) wasn’t available, who would do it.”
Amacher asked about how the notice of the changes would be made available to the companies affected.
Deputy Director Bob Jarman told Amacher, “We had a wrecker meeting. We invited (all three law enforcement chiefs) a gentlemen that works for THP at the weight station, who is a Level 1 inspector, and all the tow companies. They were given a copy of the proposed policy and what they were going to have to have and all the paperwork as far as applications, background checks on them, drivers. We did have that meeting, but we can’t make that policy until it’s agreed upon here.”
Currently there are about six companies that are on the state certified list.
Board Member Chad Partin, who made the motion to table the approval, expressed the need to get details hammered down before approving the changes
“This is affecting people’s businesses and financial (dealings). We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to do this. I don’t want somebody to not be able to put food on the table because we just slap happy,” Partin said.
Partin felt confident that the policy manual would be adopted, but wanted to make sure the document was properly tailored to the needs of the county.
Board Member Jason Williams said that the level of scrutiny shows the seriousness with which the board is taking with the changes.
Partin said that he wants to distribute the policy to all the law enforcement departments’ leadership for input.
Amacher made a motion to add language requiring a code of ethics by the tow companies in dealing with the public. The motion passed with board approval.
LeDuc sternly expressed disappointment following adjournment in the delay.