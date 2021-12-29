This holiday season, local law enforcement are warning of phone call scams making their way through the community.
Both the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department have announced scams targeting people using their agencies as cover. The EMA announced the scam involving their name is also utilizing their phone number spoofed from the caller’s phone.
“The caller is requesting donations and claims they are with our office,” the EMA said in a statement. “Please do not make any kind of donation if someone calls you from the Coffee County EMA/HS office asking for money. Our office is funded solely through federal and county funding and does not ever request any kind of donations.”
The EMA spoofing scam might sound particularly interesting to local area residents considering the area and state have been hit with dangerous and even deadly tornadoes this month. While the local EMA did assist with the command center in the Dec. 6 tornado that damaged multiple buildings in Tullahoma and left about 2,500 customers total without electricity for a few hours at points, the agency did not solicit donations from anyone directly.
Anyone who receives a call from the scammers should not engage with the caller and instead hang up.
The sheriff’s department scam reportedly involves someone calling residents pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy. The caller then says the people he contacts that they have fines or fees associated with a missing court date, a warrant out for their arrest or other activities that need to be paid off or else they will be arrested. The sheriff’s department said these kind of calls are absolutely not legitimate calls.
“Credible calls from law enforcement will never solicit payment over the phone,” the department said in a statement.
Additionally, the department said, the scam calls ask for people to obtain payment cards, such as Green Dot or Moneypak, which the sheriff’s office will never request.
One of the phone numbers reportedly using this scam is 931-295-6334, the department said.
Should anyone receive this kind of phone call, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and report the number from which the call came.