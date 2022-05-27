The New York teen charged with the fiery interstate crash that killed his two passengers this past March has been bound to the grand jury on multiple counts including vehicular homicide.
The suspect, Dan Angelo Fearron, 19, of New York was bound to the grand jury this past week on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, resisting, reckless endangerment, first-offense DUI, violating duty to render aid, speeding, overtaking the right, following too closely and failure to use due care. The binding means his case will go before the grand jury. The tribunal will consider the evidence and could move to indict him on some or all of the charges. His case would then be docketed for circuit court.
Fearron was allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW that was clocked for speeding on Interstate 24. Lawmen fell in behind the speeding vehicle, trying to make a traffic stop even as he reached speeds of 118 miles per hour.
“He veered off the right and struck trees head-on,” the warrants read against the alleged driver. “He emerged from the left side of the vehicle and ran into the wood line.”
Once troopers caught up to the suspect, the teen was asked if anyone else was inside the burning wreckage, since the BMW was still in a shroud of smoke.
“He was asked if there was anyone else in the vehicle to which he stated there was not,” the warrant revealed, noting it was a few minutes later that it was obvious the teen had lied to them. “After the driver was taken for medical evaluation, it was discovered that two occupants were found deceased in the burning BMW.”
Troopers noted that the teen driver smelled of marijuana and was acting in a way to make them believe he was under the influence.