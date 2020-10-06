A couple who had just moved into town were the target of a conman who posed as a real estate broker on a website.
The couple, who have two small children, had just moved here from Virginia and were looking for a house to rent since they are presently living with the husband’s parents. During the search they came across a home on Williamsburg Circle on a site called housesforrent. They contacted the number provided by phone and were told they would have to pay an application fee of $50 through Cash App.
After they filled out the application and sent the fee, they were contacted again by the mysterious man who told them they would have to pay a $500 viewing fee to see the house. At this point, the husband questioned the man who then ghosted the couple, never to be heard from again.
A check of the neighborhood where the rental was supposedly located revealed there was nothing for rent there nor were there any real estate signs.
Authorities point out it is unusual to be asked to pay an application fee just to be considered for a rental and unheard of to have to pay a viewing fee. It is also not common business practice to ask potential renters to make payments through any kind of online app or through pre-paid cards. Anyone who runs into such a scenario should contact police if they feel they may be getting sucked into a confidence game.