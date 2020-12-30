A thief has made the news by ripping off the News – literally – as he was caught by police minutes after cutting parts off of vehicles in the Tullahoma News parking lot.
The suspect, Steven Riva, 45, was caught red-handed by Tullahoma’s finest as he fled the scene of the crime with his ill-gotten booty.
Police were called to the scene when he was seen on security camera pulling into the parking lot. An investigation of the trespassing vehicle revealed the man had crawled under a vehicle in the Tullahoma News parking lot.
“He (the witness) heard the sound of sawing,” the police report reads, noting he then saw parts hanging from the bottom of the truck.
Police stopped Riva on Cedar Lane and noticed a power saw in the passenger seat with cutting blade still attached. The officers also noticed dirt on the suspect’s overalls. A search of his vehicle netted three catalytic converters he allegedly stole from vehicles in the newspaper parking lot. They also found a battery he allegedly took from a News truck.
Riva is charged with burglary, theft and vandalism. The loss from the damage has been set at $4,000.