The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 1, in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center. Katherine Nichols of Tullahoma was among those receiving a Certificate in Congregational Leadership from the institute of higher education.
Nearly 400 students were eligible to participate in the in-person ceremonies. Gail Hayes, PhD, dean for academic affairs, graduate and adult studies, delivered the commencement address, titled “Lessons in the Rearview Mirror.”
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary held a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thirty-nine students received degrees and five students earned certificates. Rev. Eric Hoey, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Henderson, Kentucky, delivered the commencement address titled, “Navigating the Ups and Downs of Ministry.”
University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,200 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.