The Micro Craft Board of Directors recently approved the promotion of John Nichols to Vice President. Mr. Nichols will primarily focus on supply chain and material control, working with Operations to continue building and refining a dynamic organization, dedicated to providing outstanding support to its entire customer base, while creating more value for its company shareholders.

“Micro Craft is very fortunate to have a person of John’s caliber not only to lead our Contracts and Procurement activity, but to serve the company in the capacity of Vice President,” according to Dr. Kenneth Sullivan, Micro Craft President/CEO. Dr. Sullivan added, “Mr. Nichols brings many years of experience in the Aerospace and Defense industry, especially when dealing with government regulations.”