The Micro Craft Board of Directors recently approved the promotion of John Nichols to Vice President. Mr. Nichols will primarily focus on supply chain and material control, working with Operations to continue building and refining a dynamic organization, dedicated to providing outstanding support to its entire customer base, while creating more value for its company shareholders.
“Micro Craft is very fortunate to have a person of John’s caliber not only to lead our Contracts and Procurement activity, but to serve the company in the capacity of Vice President,” according to Dr. Kenneth Sullivan, Micro Craft President/CEO. Dr. Sullivan added, “Mr. Nichols brings many years of experience in the Aerospace and Defense industry, especially when dealing with government regulations.”
Prior to joining Micro Craft, Nichols started his professional career working for the Ford Motor Company (automobile manufacturing); Bechtel Corporation (nuclear power plants); Ford Aerospace (Army tanks, satellites, missiles, etc.); Micro Craft – Alliant Techsystems (Hypersonic airframes, aerospace systems/components); Cubic Corporation (aerospace) and Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC - NAS).
“I previously worked for Micro Craft for approximately nineteen years, where I was exposed to a variety of challenges and opportunities,” Nichols said. “To name just one of my Micro Craft highlights, I worked on NASA’s highly successful X-43A (Hyper-X Program) which successfully set the world speed record twice for the fastest air-breathing aircraft. Micro Craft proudly displays the two Guinness World Record Certificates in their office building. I am very pleased to return to Micro Craft in this expanded position. I have over 30 years’ experience as a Director/Manager, in the automotive and aerospace industries. I have a successful record for leading, managing and developing team members. Moreover, I have a personal interest in Micro Craft becoming second to none in providing precision manufacturing to NASA, DOD, and all major OEM’s.”
The change was effective August 24, 2022. Mr. Nichols rejoined Micro Craft in December 2021 as the Contracts and Procurement Manager. He will retain this position in addition to his duties as Vice President.
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Throughout its history, Micro Craft has supported such programs as the Apollo moon landing and multiple hypersonic development projects. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011 and is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services.