One of the four finalists for the director of schools positions formally withdrew their name Friday morning, according to Tullahoma City Schools officials.
According to a statement from Scott Hargrove, the interim director of schools, Dr. Ed Nichols - the only male finalist - removed his name from consideration for the position a little more than 24 hours after spending a full day in town for his formal interview with the school board.
Nichols' decision to remove his name was "family centered," according to the statement. He also thanked the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education for considering him as a candidate.
"Dr. Nichols expressed that he was grateful for the opportunity to be considered for the director's position," the statement read. "He also stated that Tullahoma has a great school district and that he was very impressed by our school staff and board of education. Dr. Nichols commented on how much he enjoyed his visit to Tullahoma and the opportunity to visit with old friends and make new ones."
With Nichols' departure from consideration, that means the school system will now 100% be led by a woman for the first time in district history.
Only Drs. Kim Osborne, Catherine Stephens and Aimee Wyatt are left for the board to consider.
According to School Board Chairman Pat Welsh, the board will take several days to review the resumes and public comments left by those who attended the interviews in order to make a decision on who will lead the district.
A special called meeting will be announced when the board has made its decision. The News will attend the meeting and report live when the decision is announced.