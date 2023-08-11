John Olive.png

John Olive

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hasn’t made any more progress in their selection of the next City Administrator than they had before their special meeting on Monday evening.

In a special called meeting by Mayor Ray Knowis for the purpose of ranking seven individuals selected from those who were assessed by the Citizens Committee through the use of the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) scoring rubric, the public was allowed to comment on the process before BoMA proceeded.

