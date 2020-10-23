Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.