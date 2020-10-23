East Lincoln Elementary School has brought home the lion’s share of awards in the school system’s diversity contest.
Each year, students from all four elementary schools in the Tullahoma City Schools system participate in a diversity contest where they can submit a poster, poem, essay or piece of art based on the theme of diversity.
Each grade, from the kindergarten to fifth grade, had a submission with a chance to win either first, second or third place.
The prizes for the students were a $25 gift card for first place, $15 gift card for second place and $10 gift card for third place.
The teacher who had the most student entries received a $100 check, and the school with the most entries got a $100 check as well.
This year, out of 18 winners, East Lincoln Elementary School had 16 winners, making up 89 percent of the winners. The other two winners came from Robert E. Lee Elementary School, with a second place winner in the third grade bracket, and Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, first place in the fourth grade bracket.
Along with having the most students winning, East Lincoln also won the $100 check for the most entries from a school.
East Lincoln school counselor Sharon Nelius said the purpose of the contest is to teach students what diversity means and why it matters how they treat people different from them.
“They just explore what diversity is, and that is the purpose of the contest,” Nelius said.
Nelius added this is the first year that the school dominated the contest. In previous years, the winners from each school were more balanced. She said there was a lack of participation this year due to COVID-19, which made it more difficult for students to enter, but she was determined to get the students to win.
“With COVID it was a little tougher, but we were able to do it,” Nelius said. “Every kid in the building had an opportunity to do an entry for the contest.”
East Lincoln Principal Scott Hargrove congratulated each student on their win. He said he was proud of everyone who entered the contest and the winners.
The winners from East Lincoln by grade include: kindergarteners Isiah Castandeda, Braylin Duke and Teagan Larabee; first graders Athena Tarrant, Nola Longwith and Ava Wise; second graders Jamal Lark, Austin Dunnavant and Hannah Austin; third graders Blayz Gray and Xahvier Medrano; fourth graders Khole Carver and Elijah Baugh; fifth graders Annie Pham, Urijah Tarrant and Alexis Bumpus.