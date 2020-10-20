No foul play is suspected in the death of a Manchester police captain who was found dead this past Friday.
Captain Chris Patterson, 42, was found deceased outside his truck, prompting an investigation into his sudden death. The medical examiner has determined no foul play was involved and the case is closed.
Patterson had worked on the Manchester force for more than a decade and leaves behind a wife and two children.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. today at High’s Chapel in McMinnville with Chief Mark Yother, Assistant Chief Adam Floied and former Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny officiating. Burial will following at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon Memorial Bible plan in care of High’s.
The Manchester Police Department stationed a patrol car in front of Manchester City Hall in memory of Patterson. Anyone who wants to pay their respects or leave flowers may do so at the memorial.