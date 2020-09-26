The scaled down Coffee County Fair went on despite the pandemic, concluding its annual exposition Saturday. This year it offered visitors the chance to enjoy rides, food vendors, musical entertainment and various exhibits, although traditional events like Fairest of the Fair were scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.
Admission was $5, and the Coffee County Fair Association lists the following reasons for requiring admission:
- The fair is a privately owned, non-government entity and does not receive tax dollars from the county or city governments.
- The fair receives a small percentage of Tennessee funding through the Tennessee Department of Agriculture – usually less than $4,000 – by participating in state aid and merit awards programs.
- The fair association does not receive any federal funding.
- The Coffee County Fair is a nonprofit organization, and board members do not earn wages – they donate their time.
- The fair pays more than $20,000 in premiums to exhibitors, in addition to providing funds for scholarships.
- Striving to educate and entertain, the fair contributes to Project Graduation in Manchester and Tullahoma.
- The fair association pays for all grounds and building improvements and utilities.
- Additionally, the association is responsible for submitting reports to the state.