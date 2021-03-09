The Book Shelf has found its new home for an extremely affordable price.
Earlier this month, the Literacy Council, which operates the nonprofit book store The Book Shelf, was informed that it would need to vacate its Northgate Mall home in a hurry due to pending construction at the mall. Literacy Council members then sought out a new location from which to sell their books.
According to Dot Watson, the Council did not have a formal lease with Northgate Mall, which has housed The Book Shelf for the last five years, so when mall officials told the Council last Tuesday that it would need to vacate the premises in just 10 days, Council members quickly spread the word they were on the hunt for a new home.
“We were very shocked when they came in on Tuesday afternoon, at closing, to tell us we had 10 days to get out,” Watson said.
After a short search, a new location was offered: The Book Shelf will be moving into the former Quilting Dreams location on Southwest Atlantic Street.
At its Monday, March 8 meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorized City Administrator Jennifer Moody and Mayor Ray Knowis to move forward with negotiations on a one-year lease agreement with The Literacy Council for the downtown building, which the city purchased last spring when the Quilting Dreams owners opted to close their business.
“We appreciate the opportunity to move into 114 Southwest Atlantic,” Watson said at the meeting. “The space is very adequate for what we need.”
According to a draft copy of the lease agreement, which will need to be finalized by City Attorney Steve Worsham, the Literacy Council will pay just $1 per year for the space for 12 months. The Council will also be responsible for carrying its own insurance in the space and pay any utilities and maintenance costs that result from the occupation of the facility.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, because the city is a tax-exempt entity in owning the property, there would be no property taxes accrued on the building; additionally, Moody said, because The Literacy Council is a nonprofit entity itself, it would have no personal property taxes, meaning the financial burden on the Council would be minimal.
According to city officials, the proposed lease would be mutually beneficial to both parties, as it would provide a new retail destination in the downtown area, thus bringing more foot traffic and visitors to the area. Additionally, the Book Shelf would be able to continue its mission of improving literacy in the city through the funds raised from its book sales, as well as continuing to reimburse the costs for high school equivalency tests for those who take them – which has been part of the Council’s mission since its inception in 1988.
Per the draft copy of the lease, the Literacy Council is required to purchase public liability insurance against property damage or personal injury in the amount of not less than $100,000 for property damage and $1 million for personal injury. The lease also states the “consideration” is set at $1 per year, and that no repairs or modifications can be made to the building without express written consent from the city.
The board approved the terms of the lease unanimously Monday night, with several board members offering to help Watson and the rest of the Council move their books and shelving units to the new location.