The annual Christmas parade is not in jeopardy of being canceled, despite rumors circulating online, chamber and city officials say.
Late Wednesday morning, rumors began spreading that the annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, was canceled due to the “city’s lack of employees.” Chatter about the city being short-staffed was reportedly the impetus for the rumors; however, officials with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tullahoma tell The News that the rumors are false, and the Christmas parade will go on as scheduled.
Chamber Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley said she was not aware from where the rumor originated, but that the parade was going on as scheduled.
City Public Information Officer Winston Brooks said the city had not taken any steps to cancel the parade and that there was not a lack of employees that would put the parade at risk for cancellation.
Sartain Nunley said the chamber’s permit was fully approved by the city and should anything change, she would have been the first person to receive a phone call about it, which she has not.
Further, she said, the city does not put on the Christmas parade each year; the chamber does.
The Christmas parade theme was recently announced as “A Cartoon Christmas,” selected by two East Middle School students in a district-wide parade theme contest.
The chamber says the parade is scheduled for the traditional first Friday in December, as always.