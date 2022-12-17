No trash November 2022

More than 1,300 volunteers across the state removed more than 48,000 pounds of litter in their communities as part of the second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.

The initiative is spearheaded by Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee and in partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) affiliates and Adopt-A-Highway groups. All told, 1,316 volunteers participated in 95 cleanups, collecting 2,246 bags of litter, weighing 48,538 pounds. Special recognition was given to Keep Knoxville Beautiful for collecting 12,860 pounds of litter, as well as American Legion Camden Post and Keep Carter County Beautiful for their Adopt-A-Highway collections of more than 1,000 pounds of litter.