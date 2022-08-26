Despite reports that Nissan is suspending operations at its Decherd Infiniti Powertrain facility in March 2023 due to a collaboration ending with Daimler, the company says no employees will be laid off.
Marleen Yowakim, Nissan manufacturing and labor communications, U.S., senior specialist, said Wednesday that Nissan is going through a transition period and will announce its plans in the future.
She provided the following statement:
“The successful collaboration of engine production between Nissan and Daimler in the U.S. is scheduled to end in March 2023. As a result, Nissan is suspending operations at its Infiniti Powertrain facility pending future product announcements as part of the company’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030.
“Nissan employees affected by the adjustment will transition to new roles within the Nissan Decherd Powertrain facility.”
Yowakim added: “There will be no workforce reductions.”
A report by carscoops.com says that the Infiniti plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has been responsible for building the Mercedes 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in various Infiniti and Mercedes models, including the GLE, Sprinter, and Metris.
The report says the Infiniti Powertrain Plant was originally built to produce up to 250,000 engines a year but only managed to top out at 35 percent of capacity in 2020. In 2021, it built just 50,000 engines, according to Auto News.
Brian Maxim, AutoForecast vice president of global powertrain forecasting, was quoted by carscoops.com as saying there is no longer enough demand to justify keeping the plant running, particularly since it stopped building engines for the Infiniti Q50 after the 2019 model year.
“Production is running out according to plan, and the cooperation with Nissan in Decherd is ending,” Mercedes spokeswoman Andrew Berg said in the report.
Nissan and Mercedes first announced a broad industrial partnership in 2010 that would see them share vehicles and powertrain technologies. The collaboration led to the creation of a $1.4 billion joint venture assembly plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, that is responsible for building various Infiniti and Mercedes models.
Yowakim said she could not, at present, state what Nissan’s future plans for the Decherd plant are, but they will align with the Ambition 2030 objective.
In November 2021, the company unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for “empowering mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world,” according to the company’s website.
It says Ambition 2030 will guide how the company will “deliver superior value by empowering journeys and society through exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations.”
Yowakim said Nissan’s presence in Decherd just surpassed a 25-year milestone and has continued to thrive in the community.
She referred to a recent company article published about Nissan’s tenure in Decherd.
It says:
“In the midst of farm fields that go on for miles, Decherd became Nissan's U.S. center for advanced engines and eMotors, powering the all-electric Nissan LEAF, best-selling Rogue, rugged Frontier, family-friendly Infiniti QX60 and more.
“Decherd's powertrains may be the heart of Nissan and Infiniti products across America. But the operations are powered by the people of Middle Tennessee — more than 2,000 team members who have proudly engineered and manufactured nearly 16 million engines and eMotors. Members like Tony Patterson, a 20-year employee who came to Nissan right at the cusp of the company's transformation, have helped pave the way for just one of many multigenerational Nissan Decherd stories.