Nissan plant
Photo provided

Despite reports that Nissan is suspending operations at its Decherd Infiniti Powertrain facility in March 2023 due to a collaboration ending with Daimler, the company says no employees will be laid off.

Marleen Yowakim, Nissan manufacturing and labor communications, U.S., senior specialist, said Wednesday that Nissan is going through a transition period and will announce its plans in the future.

Recommended for you