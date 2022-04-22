The Franklin County Commission denied a rezoning request on Monday that would have allowed a controversial computer data center just outside the Tullahoma city limits.
The Tullahoma Utilities Authority had requested that 9.12 acres at 6945 Spring Creek Road be rezoned from an R-2 general residential district to a C-1 commercial restricted district to allow the data center in north Franklin County that would be used to house a computer system and associated components to meet the increased demand for telecommunications usage and data storage.
Nearby residents said the noise associated with the center would be unbearable, would damage their property values and would impact the quiet rural living conditions they have come to enjoy.
No commissioners motioned to approve the request, and the issue died.
Brian Skelton, TUA President, and Todd Napier, director of site acquisition for Red Dog Technologies LLC, a Tennessee-based Bitcoin mining company, addressed the commission about the data center’s plans.
Napier said the data center would be used for cryptography—the mathematical and computational practice of encoding and decoding data—that is a “current trend.”
Cryptography can be used to create cryptocurrency—a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, that can be sent from user to user on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries.
Cryptocurrency mining is the process where new currency is entered into circulation. It is also the way the network confirms new transactions and is a critical component of registering the currency on the blockchain, a method for recording ownership of an individual currency.
Mining is performed using sophisticated hardware that solves an extremely complex computational math problem. The mining process requires massive amounts of electricity to run operations and keep computer systems operationally cool.
Skelton said the data center would require 35 megawatts per day. He compared that to a peak day where TUA expends 70 megawatts.
In addition to increased electricity sales, Napier said the data center would be a $70 million investment to develop and would generate $2 million in property taxes for Franklin County over 10 years—about $200,000 a year.
Commissioner Helen Stapleton questioned the infrastructure required to operate the data center.
Kelton replied that it would be near TUA’s Spring Creek substation, which is served by two Tennessee Valley Authority transmission lines.
Commissioner Greg King asked what would be done to mitigate noise. Napier said walls would be put up to absorb noise, and the noise level would be at 50 decibels from 18 to 24 hours per day.
Several residents cited that the continuous noise level would be much greater.
One resident compared it to being next to an aircraft jet engine. She said she and her husband have spent much of their lives at their home near where the data center would be. She said it would be unbearable to have to live with the noise and the associated negative impact on the neighborhood.
The woman said a data center in East Tennessee typifies how bad the noise problem can be.
A recent story in The Washington Post, based in the District of Columbia, explained what residents in Limestone, in Washington County, Tennessee, say they have had to live through after a data center was approved, with the negative impacts surfacing later.
A lawsuit filed in November 2021 accused Red Dog Technologies, the mine owner, and BrightRidge, the local electricity provider that owns the land where the mine is located, of zoning violations and causing “immediate and irreparable injury, loss, and damage.”
BrightRidge declined to comment on all aspects of the case, citing ongoing litigation. But according to local media reports, BrightRidge Chief Executive Jeff Dykes affirmed the company’s desire to mitigate noise issues.
Napier told the Washington County commissioners at a public meeting last summer that they are taking the noise issue very seriously.
Kent Harris, a Washington County commissioner, said he and fellow commissioners were misled.
“We thought it was a data center going in there,” Harris said, noting that the zoning application had mentioned a “blockchain data center.”
He added that the county had worked closely with BrightRidge on many past projects without problems. And because of this partnership, nobody did their due diligence and greenlighted what was billed as a “solar farm and data center.”
Washington County commissioners blocked attempts by BrightRidge and Red Dog to open a second mine.
The lawsuit claims that the Bitcoin facility violates local zoning ordinances.
“BrightRidge exacerbates the problem by refusing to cease operation upon repeated written and verbal requests,” it alleges.
Tim Whaley, BrightRidge’s director of public and government affairs, declined to comment on the company’s relationship with Red Dog, citing ongoing litigation.
On March 15, a judge agreed with the county that zoning was violated, but is allowing the mine to stay open pending an appeal.
Red Dog said in court documents that it had informed commissioners it was using the site for Bitcoin mining, and that it has spent $600,000 on noise mitigation. The company also said in court documents that it would face a loss of $36 million over the next 18 months if the mine is forced to close.
In the meantime, residents of Limestone have been left grappling with the noise.
The data center rezoning also went before the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission, as the area is served by both the Franklin County and Tullahoma entities due to its location in the Franklin County Urban Growth Boundary for Tullahoma. At the March 21 planning commission meeting, staff recommended and the commission approved sending a favorable recommendation to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which have final authority on all rezoning applications. The motion to send the favorable recommendation to the city board received a unanimous OK, with only Commissioner Paul Schwer absent at the meeting.
Erin McCullough contributed to this report.