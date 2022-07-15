The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize outstanding business professionals under the age of 40 for its second annual “40 Under 40” mixer, which is scheduled to take place from 5:30—7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 25, at Lakewood Golf and Country Club in Tullahoma.
Presently, the chamber is asking people in the community to nominate local business people who have made an outstanding impact, all under the age of 40, to be honored and recognized at the mixer later in August. The deadline to submit nominations is on Monday, Aug. 1 at midnight.
The nomination form is available at forms.gle/hGbSQL8oewbU2k287 or by contacting the chamber at either 931-455-5497 or tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.
Per chamber officials, each recipient of the 40 Under 40 award must fit the following criteria:
Provides leadership and excellence in either the public and/or private sectors.
Demonstrates leadership and commitment to the community's well-being and/or high visibility in the community.
Sustains a record of accomplishments and/or contributions to the field of work throughout the scope of his / her career.
Displays a commitment to the highest ethical standards and professional excellence.
Tickets for the event are $25 each and are available now through the chamber’s website at tullahoma.org.