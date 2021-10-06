The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations to recognize outstanding business professionals under the age of 40. The chamber will be recognizing nominees at its “40 Under 40” mixer, which is scheduled to take place from 5—7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Honeysuckle in Winchester.
At this time, the chamber is asking people in the community to nominate successful and influential working professionals in Tullahoma who are under the age of 40, who will be recognized at the mixer in their honor later in October. Those individuals can be teachers, nurses, small business owners and other young professionals “making a climb in corporations located in the Tullahoma area,” among others, according to Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley.
The nomination form is available by contacting the chamber at tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.
Tickets for the event are available now through the chamber website and cost $40 each.