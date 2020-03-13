The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the sixth annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon.
The yearly celebration seeks to celebrate the many accomplishments area women have made to the Tullahoma community and beyond.
“We’re still very focused on celebrating those amazing women,” said Chamber Executive Director Hope Sartain.
The celebration will take place at noon Tuesday, April 14 at Lakewood Golf & Country Club, she added.
Tickets are $25 each to attend this year’s luncheon.
The 2020 luncheon is once again sponsored by SmartBank, according to Sartain.
“SmartBank is excited to sponsor this wonderful community event for the third year,” said James Fuller of SmartBank. “We appreciate the opportunity to honor the unsung heroes in our community and shine a light on the women who aren’t always as visible.”
New to this year’s celebration are tablescape sponsors, Sartain said.
“A business can sponsor a table and decorate it however they want,” she said. “The centerpieces will be given away as door prizes. We’re trying to show off some of the creativity of the people in the community and the businesses.”
Awards are, as always, provided courtesy of Woodard’s Diamonds and Design, Sartain said. The Cheesecakery will also be providing desserts once again this year.
Each luncheon has one featured guest speaker, Sartain said, and this year’s speaker is Blue Monarch founder Susan Binkley.
The chamber is currently in the process of soliciting nominations for each of the four categories: business, community service, education and lifetime achievement.
In the past, the chamber has received upwards of two dozen nominations for the categories, something Sartain said is considered an honor by each nominee.
She added she hoped more people would find time to nominate amazing women in their lives for one of the awards this year.
“There are so many amazing women in our community,” she said. “It’s hard to make those selections.”
Nomination ballots can be found on the chamber’s website, Tullahoma.org.
Nominations will be solicited until the end of the month, giving the selection committee enough time to deliberate and decide who will receive each award.
For more information or to nominate a woman who has made a large impact on the community, visit the chamber website.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.