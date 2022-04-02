An attempt to add non-resident members to the Tullahoma Airport Authority failed Monday night, as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to make a motion at all.
Paul Sirks, the Airport Authority chairman, told the city board he and the authority were having trouble finding qualified candidates to serve on the all-volunteer board and hoped added a provision that allowed for non-resident appointments would help solve the issue. Specifically, he said Monday night, there were several individuals who owned hangars and aircraft stored at the Tullahoma airport that would make great candidates for the board, but since they lived outside the city limits, they were prohibited from filling out a citizen application form and serving on the airport authority.
“We have something along the lines of 66 hangars out there,” he said of the airport. “Fifty-six of them have private owners, so those 56 people pay property taxes to the city. They also lease the property that their hangars sit on, so that money comes to the city.”
In addition to the property tax money that comes to the city, Sirks said the airport also sells a significant amount of fuel to those with aircraft. Those fuel sales help fund the airport operations, he said, but every gallon sees anywhere from 25 cents to one dollar that directly benefits the city.
“The pool of people that I’d like to expand our consideration to be on the board are those people who have a vested interest in the airport,” he said, noting that some of the owners sat within a mile of the city limits but were still unable to participate. “I’d like them to be considered in the pool to be on our board that you all appoint from.”
Sirks spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to propose the idea to the city board, which later considered the proposal on its regular agenda. At that time, Alderman Rupa Blackwell noted that she had seen several highly-qualified people fill out the interest forms but not be chosen for appointment to the authority. She also questioned whether or not Sirks’s proposal included a stipulation that any non-resident members of the authority only make up a certain percentage of the board. Sirks said his proposal did not but he would entertain any such provision.
When the item was brought up during the regular business portion of the meeting, no one on the board spoke up to make a motion on it. Per Robert’s Rules of Order, if an item fails to receive a motion, it dies.
For the lack of a motion, the item failed, meaning the Tullahoma Airport Authority will have to keep its pool limited to solely citizens of Tullahoma.
The airport authority currently has a new vacancy, as the seat previously held by Jennifer Benetti-Longhini is now open. Benetti-Longhini announced her resignation in February. Her term expires Feb. 27, 2026. Anyone interested in filling in for the unexpired time left on her term is encouraged to fill out a Citizen Participation Form and return it to City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St. The forms can be found at the city website, tullahomatn.gov.