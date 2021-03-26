As budget discussions begin for the city of Tullahoma, local area nonprofits spent more than two hours making their case for budget requests for the coming fiscal year at the most recent city board meeting.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen spent hours Monday night listening to presentations from nearly two dozen nonprofit organizations as they requested city funding for the next fiscal year. Each year, the city holds a study session wherein the local non-governmental agencies (NGOs) explain how they have spent previous financial assistance from the city and/or plead their case for a chance at city monies.
In all, more than 20 different NGOs requested more than $200,000 in funds from the city for the next year during the study session, which took place following the regular city board meeting. Organizations including the Coffee County Humane Society, Civil Air Patrol, Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation, and Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, were among many making their cases for funds.
How the city appropriates funds depends on the city’s charter and the organizations themselves. Per the city charter, some organizations are classified as “tourism organizations” and are thereby granted a percentage of the city’s hotel/motel tax collections. Organizations benefitting from these tax collections include the chamber, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, Tennessee Backroads Heritage, the Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma, the Hands-On Science Center and South Jackson Civic Center.
Other organizations are considered “community service organizations” and are allocated a whole-dollar amount from the city coffers versus a percentage of the hotel/motel tax collections. These organizations include the Civil Air Patrol, Coffee County Health Department, Lannom Memorial Library, Coffee County Senior Citizens Center, Skills Development Services, South Central Human Resources Agency, Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, Trinity Care Center, Tullahoma Day Care Center and the Tullahoma Sports Council.
Representatives from all of these organizations, minus a few, spent several minutes each explaining what they used previous allocations for and what they planned to use future allocations to do for their organizations.
The largest requests of the evening came from the Tullahoma Sports Council and Hands-On Science Center, which both requested $25,000 from the city. Hank Jordan, the treasurer of the Sports Council, said the funding would go towards the recruitment of tournaments to Tullahoma, as well as facilities upgrades at some of the city’s sports areas, such as the Johnson Lane Recreation Complex or Waggoner Park.
However, he was questioned on the specifics of the funding request by Alderman Jenna Amacher, who said the Sports Council’s goals seemed incongruous to the parks and recreation department’s long-range plan for its sports facilities. During his presentation, Jordan made mention of a softball field addition at Johnson Lane, which piqued Amacher’s attention.
Amacher said she spoke with Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick about the future of the city’s soccer and baseball fields. During that conversation, Amacher said, Glick explained a long-term goal of having both soccer and football fields located at Johnson Lane, while having exclusively baseball and softball fields over at Waggoner Park, which is currently home to many of the city’s Little League teams.
She asked whether the Sports Council had spoken with the parks and recreation staff about those plans, to which Jordan replied he was not aware of any discussions between his chairman and the parks and rec staff.
Amacher said she believed the $25,000 requested was too much for the organization, citing the much lower figures other organizations were requesting. Alderman Daniel Berry argued that the Sports Council, on which he sits in a non-voting role, helped bridge the gaps between what the city can offer in the way of sports activities and what residents and visitors to the area would like to see happen in town.
Amacher also posed tough questions to the Hands-On Science Center, which also requested $25,000 from the city funds this year. HOSC Education Director Olga Oakley presented on behalf of the center, stating the pandemic cost the center several of its full- and part-time employees, leaving only herself and Executive Director Sean Amidon as the sole full-time employees. The center’s funding request, she said, was to provide more educational materials for the center, including items placed in take-home kits for area families, as well as help provide enough money to bring back one or two employees when the center reopens.
According to Oakley, the center has been closed to the public since last year and does not have a firm re-opening date. Amacher asked Oakley why the center needed $25,000 if the center was still closed and therefore not employing anyone at this time. Oakley said the funding would be put toward operational expenses, such as cleaning supplies for the dozens of exhibits and “hands-on” materials hosted at the center, as well as more educational materials for the center’s increasing virtual programs.
Amacher also asked Oakley how much revenue the center lost as a result of the pandemic, to which Oakley replied around 35-40%, though she did not have the exact figures with her.
In total, the NGOs requested around $226,000 in funding from the city. The funding requests were:
- CASA Works, Inc. - $3,000 (new request)
- Civil Air Patrol - $985
- Coffee County Health Dept. - $3,000
- Coffee County Humane Society - $2,500
- Coffee County Library - $15,000
- Coffee County Senior Citizens - $30,666
- Hands-On Science Center - $25,000 (234.9% increase)
- Historic Preservation Society - $1,308 (5% increase)
- HorsePlay Inc. – any assistance toward paving (new request)
- Imagination Library of Coffee County - $1,574 (new request)
- Skills Development Center - $3,000 (43.8% increase)
- South Central Human Resources – $2,985 (16% increase)
- South Jackson Civic Center – 6% increase over previous year; approximately $15,677*
- Tennessee Backroads Heritage - $5,226 (5% increase)
- Tennessee Rehabilitation Center - $5,333 (8.7% increase)
- Trinity Care Center - $800 (8.7% increase)
- Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce - $$31,500 (5% increase)
- Tullahoma Day Care Center - $6,400 (8.7% increase)
- Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation - $3,000 (new request)
- Tullahoma Fine Arts Center - $24,100 (61.4% increase)
- Tullahoma Sports Council - $25,000 (81.2% increase)