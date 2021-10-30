A relatively obscure committee’s meeting turned into a rather heated discussion during Tuesday’s Purchasing Commission meeting to approve the leases for nonprofits that occupy office space in county buildings.
A group representing the Coffee County Historical Society brought before the committee concerns about the charges that a county lease agreement policy has levied. The fees, intended to cover electrical costs, are based on 45% of TRANE’s estimated costs per square foot of space the nonprofit occupies.
“I’m sorry to say the first time I heard of this was seeing it in the Manchester Times,” said CCHS Board Member David Welborn.
The Historical Society received the notification of the fees on Sept. 22. The letter said that the fees would be due on Nov. 1. During the Tuesday meeting, the commission moved to postpone the due date for the Coffee County Historical Society and Haven of Hope until March 1.
“We have not had a board meeting since then. I don’t have a clear understanding of all the things that are in there,” Welborn said. “It’s been a rush to get things together, even as far as the liability insurance together. At this point we’re not ready to sign a lease because we’ve not met as a board.”
According to the discussion, Haven of Hope’s board will not meet until December. Haven Executive Director Kellye Gibson appeared before county Budget and Finance Committee earlier this month appealing for relief from the fees.
“We rely on funds from membership fees,” Welborn said, telling the committee that the historical society operates on about $199 per month and that the proposed $794 per month would be three times the society’s monthly income.
“We’ll dissolve pretty quickly. We just don’t have the income to do what you’re asking us to do,” Welborn said. “Looking at the commercial rate out there, is this a fair number? We don’t know.”
Chair of the Committee Margaret Cunningham said, “We’re not telling you you have to go out of business. We’re just saying we have to take care of business. As county commissioners we’re just following up on our commissionary responsibility.
Cunningham said that the lease policy was mandated by the state. During the earlier Budget and Finance committee meeting, she noted that the state does not require the county to charge nonprofits.
“In our efforts to fulfill our obligations to make sure we had nonprofits in… from there on it’s just a matter of pursuing our policies and procedures,” she said.
The policy came from the purchasing committee and passed the full commission at their June 22 meeting.
Cunningham said that the fees are based on TRANE’s complete energy survey.
“We took their figure for $1.11 per sq. ft. There’s no simple method to figure this up. We’re going to be studying that.
Historical Society representative Larry Macintosh asked if were the society not there, would the county still have to heat the building because of Judge Vanessa Jackson’s court held on the second floor of the courthouse.
Volunteer Ray Amos notes that on several occasions volunteers have noticed leaks from the air conditioners that would have resulted in damages to the building if left unnoticed.
Each committee member present (Mayor Cordell, also a member was not in attendance) during the meeting expressed that the numbers were high.
“What you are being charged is 45% of that (TRANE amount) and while it seems exorbitant it’s not nearly as exorbitant … (as the $1.11 per sq. ft.),” she said.
“We’re going to be figuring that out going forward and looking at meter readings and to verify those costs,” Cunningham said.
Bryan said, “We’re getting the numbers from TRANE and those are the only available numbers we have…”
“I feel these numbers are a little bit high for the amount of the square footage,” he said, saying that the committee needed to find a number that “it was more comfortable with.”
“We need to get a better, more valid number. If you double that, the $1.11 amount, the number would be very out of line,” he said.
Bryan cautioned that he couldn’t speak to the energy efficiency of the building. Yet according to discussion across three different meetings and the letter sent to the historical society, the same 45% of $1.11 was used to calculate the fee for all the nonprofits regardless of location.
County Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth said that “$790 is way out of focus, out of line, completely.”
Hollandsworth touted the value of the historical society as being on par with the county-funded libraries. He supported an exception to the fee.
“That courthouse is the centerpiece of our county. That is a place to tell a story. These guys are storytellers and they’re going to tell our story. To me that’s a service they are giving us,” he said.
Concerned citizen Edward Rust asked if it’s a nonprofit why they should be charged at all.
“It’s your local government. Shouldn’t you be looking out for us?” he asked.
“Why do they have to pay now? If they haven’t ever before, I don’t see why now out of the blue,” Rust said, responding to Cunningham’s remark that the historical society has been there for 20 years for free.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan also expressed concerns about the fairness in granting exceptions.
“You have a lot of nonprofit groups and pretty much every one of them are beneficial to this county,” Bryan said. (The historical society) has merit equal to any nonprofit. The problem is you have so many nonprofits. You are letting some occupy taxpayer property and others are not,” he said.
Welborn questioned if the Historical Society might get funding similar to that of rural fire departments.
“You have a reverse flow of money for the fire department, but you don’t see the benefit of the historical society,” Welborn said.
Cunningham offered, “To put this in perspective, if you had a fire, would you call the historical society or the fire department?”
Haven of Hope, which is facing similar fees for its office at the Justice Center provides around the clock services to victims of domestic and sexual abuse. Its 600 square feet of space includes storage for victim supplies. Their bill was calculated at $286 per month.
Tennessee Agricultural Crimes Department’s office application was addressed during the meeting.
Tennessee Agricultural Crime Unit Investigator Mike Whaley has an office at the Coffee County Justice Center.
According to the discussion, the state will not pay any fee for the office space.
Whaley’s supervisor told the purchasing department that it could take a long time to get a lease agreement signed and might not be possible.
Whaley investigates wildfire arson, livestock theft and criminal activity on farms and state forest land since 2002. He serves 11 counties out of centrally located office.
Lease applications were approved sans fees for the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center and Childcare Center, who both have electric meters and pay their own electric bills.
The committee approved a motion to postpone fee collection for the remaining nonprofits until March 1 to give the committee time to research the costs of the fees. Members felt that using different numbers, the fees applied to the nonprofits’ leases could be reduced.