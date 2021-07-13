A disciplinary complaint against Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott has been dismissed by a hearing panel connected to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility (TBPR).
Over the last two years, Northcott had been facing disciplinary complaints filed by several organizations and other lawyers over his conduct after allegedly Islamaphobic and anti-LGBTQ comments Northcott made in person and online came to light. The comments made, according to a statement issued by Northcott Friday afternoon, “local, national and international news,” and the organizations, including the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as well as a Nashville attorney sought to have Northcott disbarred.
According to Northcott’s statement, he was required by the TBPR Disciplinary Council to respond to the complaints, and they each sought for him to be “immediately stripped of my right to practice law and removed from office.”
Northcott was asked by the TBPR to agree to be publicly censured for “violating the rules of ethics” in exchange for more lenient discipline, he said in his statement, noting that he refused the offer. This refusal, he said, prompted the Disciplinary Council of the TBPR to file a formal complaint against Northcott, which initiated “legal proceedings to obtain such discipline.”
Northcott said in his statement that the TBPR attempted to “rework their complaint because of the obvious lack of factual and legal support for their position and, more importantly, because their attempts were barred by constitutional protections of this state and country.”
The revised allegations against him, Northcott said, were “equally lacking in legal and factual support,” and never mentioned Northcott mishandling any specific case in his capacity as district attorney. The BPR also, Northcott said, “admitted under oath that, after more than a year of investigation, they could not find a single case that I or my office had mishandled.”
Following the investigation and discovery phase, Northcott said his lawyer filed a motion for summary judgment. The hearing on that motion was held in December of 2020, he said, and the ruling dismissing the complaint was handed down in April of this year.
“In that ruling, the hearing panel granted my motion and dismissed the complaint against me,” Northcott’s statement said.
The TBPR had an opportunity to appeal the decision of the hearing panel but allowed the time to expire, meaning the matter is now settled.