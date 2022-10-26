District Attorney General Craig Northcott has filed a petition for a writ against Alderman Jenna Amacher through the Coffee County Chancery Courts, challenging her right to hold public office.
The petitioner, which is listed as the State of Tennessee, as filed through the office of the district attorney for the 14th Judicial District, further requests an expedited trial and discovery process due to the exigent nature of the action and the limited factual scope.
The petition claims that Amacher is a resident of an unincorporated area of Franklin County, residing on Blue Creek Road. It further claims that while the mailing address of the residence is for the zip code of Tullahoma, it is located outside the city limits of Tullahoma.
Under the city charter, in order to run for either alderman or mayor of the city of Tullahoma, one must reside within the city limits. The city charter also indicates that an alderman and mayor must continue to reside in the city limits for the full term.
The Blue Creek Road residence is a family-owned property, according to Amacher. In previous comments, Amacher confirmed staying with her family on said property, as well as with her mother on her property within the city limits and on her own property on Ledford Mill Road in a travel trailer.
The petition additionally alleges that Amacher has publicly and repeatedly acknowledged that she lives at the Blue Creek Road residence outside of Tullahoma, “with the hope of one day in the future building a home within Tullahoma.”
“My daddy owns that house,” Amacher rebutted. “That was the family farm. You know I have a construction loan. It’s easily accessible, and I have said that repeatedly. You don’t get a construction loan with just a hope. To me, this document is misleading on its face. He (Northcott) knows I have septic permits, have laid pipe lines, have electric and water. Literally no law is cited here, other than the law that gives him the authority to seek this writ.
The topic of Amacher’s residency has been a matter of debate since her move from Macon Manor in February 2021, six months after she took office. This move was prompted by a series of death threats following the release of a video of Amacher in late 2020, according to the alderman. The video in question was a leaked conversation involving her that took place while she was a visitor in the Coffee County Jail.
The petition claims that Amacher no longer owns a residence within the city limits and has removed her primary place of abode from the city of Tullahoma, by operation of law and the plain language of the charter of the city of Tullahoma. It further reads that by doing so, Amacher has vacated her position as alderman for the city of Tullahoma and forfeited her right to exercise the power of the office.
“When I bought that house, it was an investment prospect to begin with, and I fixed it up, remodeled it and sold it,” Amacher explained. “When I sold my house, it was not beyond me that I was a sitting alderman. I knew that I needed to research what my rights were and specifically what I needed to do to make sure I retained my residency and fell within the guidelines of the law.”
She went on to cite Tennessee Code annotated 2-2-122, Principles for the Determination of Residence and the Factors Involved, which says that a person does not lose residency with the definite intent to return even if one or more years pass at that temporary location. One can move into a temporary residency to build a house, but that new structure would have to be within the city or county an elected official intends to represent.
“Essentially, the argument that the D.A. has here is: the minute that you sell your real property, you forfeit your right to call yourself a resident,” Amacher stated. “The law just does not say that. I’m calling in to question the integrity of all of his investigations and whether or not we should be concerned if there are innocent people going to jail because of this type of laziness and railroading or are there guilty people going free because of this type of failure to do due diligence. It’s clear to me [that] you are not applying the law.”
According to the Cornell Law Information Institute, real property is defined as the ownership rights over a piece of land, as well as the permanent artificial or natural attached property, such as a house, building, tree or minerals.
“All of my actions are consistent with my intent to return and remain here in Tullahoma, permanently,” Amacher said. “I have never forfeited that. The integrity of the justice system is really being called into question with the filing of this document. The fact that you have filed this document and literally not listed a single shred of legal evidence or law to back it up; in fact, the three exhibits that you did list are really irrelevant to the case at hand.”
Attached as factual exhibits were: the real estate assessment data for the property on Blue Creek Rd., the warranty deed for the sale of the Macon Manor property, a copy of the charter for the city of Tullahoma and the complaint of official misconduct signed by 256 residents.
The full petition can be read here: