Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott has opted not to lodge criminal charges in a road rage shooting incident in which he was named special prosecutor in Warren County.
In closing the case, the attorney explained his reasoning in not pursing indictment and/or conviction against the motorist who fired the deadly shot. Northcott was named special prosecutor after Warren County authorities recused themselves since the shooter is related to a policeman there.
In a press release by the district attorney, Northcott laid out what went into his decision not the seek charges in the Warren County case.
His statement in total reads:
“I was appointed Special Prosecutor to oversee the investigation of the shooting death of Mr. Christopher Hollis. The investigation was conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and then, upon my appointment, investigators with my office assisted. It has taken several months to complete the investigation to ensure that all leads were fully pursued. During the pendency of the investigation, I was ethically prohibited from making public comments on it. The investigation has now concluded, and the following is a summary of the findings of the investigation and my legal conclusions.
On October 24, 2021, Christopher Hollis was driving his vehicle southbound on Sparta Highway. As he was passing the intersection of Shady Rest Road, McMinnville, Tennessee, Jeremiah Dearinger (aka Davis) pulled onto Sparta Highway cutting off Mr. Hollis. While driving in the left lane of traffic, Mr. Hollis pulled alongside Mr. Dearinger’s vehicle and, while brandishing a firearm, signaled for Mr. Dearinger to pull over. Mr. Dearinger slowed his vehicle, falling behind Mr. Hollis. Mr. Hollis then slowed his vehicle coming to a near stop while still brandishing his firearm. Mr. Dearinger called 911 seeking assistance. While on the phone with dispatchers and driving at a slow rate of speed, he overtook Mr. Hollis’ vehicle. Mr. Dearinger fired two (2) shots from inside his vehicle. Both shots entered the front passenger seat headrest of Mr. Hollis’s vehicle. One bullet came to rest in the headrest. The other bullet traveled through the headrest and struck Mr. Hollis in the face fatally wounding him. According to the medical examiner’s autopsy report, the bullet entered Mr. Hollis’s right eye and “the direction of the path of the projectile is front to back”. Mr. Hollis’s loaded handgun was found in the driver’s side floorboard. Mr. Dearinger immediately reported the shooting to the 911 dispatcher and remained on scene until police and other first responders arrived. The autopsy report also shows that Mr. Hollis was impaired by alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of his death. These events occurred in a very short period of time and covered a distance of approximately half a mile. These facts are established through eyewitness accounts including a passenger in Mr. Hollis’s vehicle, the 911 audio recording, the physical evidence recovered and the autopsy report.”