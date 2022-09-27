4A - 2040 Walker 2040.JPG

Philip Walker, of the Walker Collaborative Group, presented his company's work behind the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

 Caitlin Able photo

Dozens of Tullahoma citizens turned out for a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which went two hours past its planned time allowance. Mayor Ray Knowis allowed citizens to speak as long as they wished, in order to present their opinions on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the board.

The Walker Collaborative Group, project consultants for the 2040 plan, presented information on the intent of the plan and the work that went into it, prior to public comments.

