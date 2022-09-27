Dozens of Tullahoma citizens turned out for a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which went two hours past its planned time allowance. Mayor Ray Knowis allowed citizens to speak as long as they wished, in order to present their opinions on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the board.
The Walker Collaborative Group, project consultants for the 2040 plan, presented information on the intent of the plan and the work that went into it, prior to public comments.
“When we do plans like this, a lot of places are pretty apathetic,” said Philip Walker, of Walker Collaborative Group, “and just by looking out at the audience, it’s clear that you don’t have apathy here. It’s really normal when you do a plan like ours to have citizens who may not like every part of it, and they voice their opinions; that’s a good thing. That’s how you get to a better plan. We don’t feel the need to fiercely defend every aspect of it or to debate about the plan. That’s not our job.”
Walker went on to explain that the reason his group was present at the meeting was to explain the design and intent behind parts of the plan and address concerns, as well as answering questions from the public.
The Walker representatives explained the housing market demand in Tullahoma. They also presented information on the Traditional Neighborhood Development (TNN) and Downtown Public Space initiatives, as well as addressing mobility concerns for the city.
A TNN is a style of neighborhood layout design that differs from conventional sprawls, which include separated pods of development with streets designed primarily for cars, which results in most trips requiring a vehicle. TNN neighborhood design involves a series of interconnected blocks, with streets designed for pedestrians and bicycles, as well as cars.
As the floor was opened to public comments, a common theme began to come through with each presentation. Concerns about infrastructure, costs and changes in Tullahoma neighborhoods rang through all presentations.
“We do need growth in some areas in Tullahoma. Right now, our tax base is dependent on retail stores. We need industry jobs to balance that out and stabilize the situation. There are some great things in the plan and some things that I personally like,” said one speaker. “I grew up in Tullahoma, and I’ve lived most of my life here. I was a Girl Scout until I was eighteen. As a Scout, we had a saying: ‘Make new friends, but keep the old - one is silver and the other gold.’ I ask that, during the process of implementing this plan to our town, you do not focus and cater to the big box developers who will come and go.”
Concerns arose from public comments regarding staffing issues and seemingly unaddressed infrastructure issues in current neighborhoods, resulting in closed roads. Questions were raised about the cost of maintaining current infrastructure while relying on the potential boost in city funds from future development to fund projects. Several commenters asked about the fiscal responsibility that would fall to citizens and the city.
The representatives from the Walker Collaborative Group left prior to the comments and questions from the Board of Mayor and Alderman.
“I could say so much about that right there,” said Alderman Jenna Amacher. “This meeting has not yet been concluded, and if this board had questions for their organization, they should be here until the end of the meeting, for the money that we’ve paid them. I find it abhorrent that the Walker Collaborative has already left tonight”
Amacher went on to share her opinion on the target housing market, from the Walker Collaborative Group presentation, as well as the perceived lack of focus on the arts and culture of Tullahoma.
Alderman Daniel Berry used some of his time to share ways that the public can receive access to meeting agendas, which include the City of Tullahoma Facebook page and checking Tullahoma.gov.
“I am a 30 year resident of the city of Tullahoma. I try to refrain from saying ‘This is what the citizens want. This is what the city wants. This is what everyone wants.’ I don’t think that’s a logical statement. I don’t know what all 20,000 people here in Tullahoma want. When I hear people saying ‘We don’t want residences above commercial;’ I do! I would live there. I would buy a townhome. When I hear people say that ‘we’ don’t want these things, well, some of us do. You may not, and I respect that; and the people who do want the opposite of you need to respect that, too. My opinion is no greater than yours, and your opinion is no greater than mine. All of our opinions combined is what makes Tullahoma.”