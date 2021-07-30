A potential rezoning in a predominantly single-family residential neighborhood was shot down by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen last night after lengthy comments from citizens opposed to the issue.
Dozens of neighbors adjacent or near 704 Forrest Drive spoke out at the city board meeting against the potential rezoning of the property from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (high-density residential) to make way for a planned expanded apartment complex by developer Ernest Hobbs, owner of Tennessee Homes.
Hobbs planned to bring a new apartment complex to the property, razing the existing nonconforming four-unit apartments to make room for them. The existing apartments were constructed sometime in the 1990s out of one existing building, according to Hobbs.
The Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission voted at its June meeting to send a favorable recommendation to the city board after hearing a staff report from Senior Planner Mary Samaniego. Samaniego said the proposed rezoning and apartment complex fit into the general characteristics of the neighborhood, as it was a “mix of residential types including mobile homes, detached single-family residences and apartments.”
Neighbors, however, disagreed, speaking out at the planning commission meeting against the rezoning. They cited existing traffic concerns, lack of sidewalks in the area, children’s safety and the general atmosphere of the neighborhood as reasons why they opposed the rezoning.
They brought those same concerns in full force at the Monday night city board meeting, as more than a dozen residents in the area pleaded with the board to deny to rezoning.
Residents said the neighborhood was overall a quiet, established neighborhood with plenty of retirees and families with smaller children. They also acknowledged that while Tullahoma was in desperate need of newer housing options, their neighborhood was not the place for a high-density apartment complex.
Tori Duvall cited a recent three-car pileup that took place in the neighborhood as an example of the existing traffic problems and potential safety concerns for children. She said she had two children under the age of 12, including one less than a year old, that she wanted the board to think about in regard to the decision they had to make.
“Please consider the children,” she said.
Karen Sullenger, who also spoke out against the rezoning at the planning commission meeting, reiterated her understanding of the city’s needs but disagreed with the placement of the apartment complex.
“It’s a single-family dwelling neighborhood, not a complex neighborhood,” she said of her home.
Sullenger also reiterated that the neighborhood lacked the infrastructure to accommodate an apartment complex with up to 23 units, citing the lack of sidewalks, existing drainage issues and influx of large vehicular traffic.
Other concerns were the potential increase in the crime rates, with some pointing out that having multi-family dwellings near single-family homes can cause the crime rates to increase by upwards of 14%.
Jennifer Windell, a resident of Hood Drive, said she understood Hobbs’ desire to bring in more housing options to the community, but putting it in a single-family residential neighborhood would not work.
“There is no way you can persuade the people and put a bow on that pig,” she said of the plans, which garnered reactions from the crowd. She suggested developers look into revamping the multiple vacant properties where businesses or residences had moved out as potential sites for multi-family residences like apartment complexes.
Eric Stockwell reiterated the crime concerns, stating that the proposed apartment complex would “destroy this neighborhood” and “be the next Dossett.”
Stockwell’s comment drew the ire of several board members, including Alderman Jimmy Blanks, who used his board report to condemn the characterization of the public housing facility.
“As far as all the comments tonight, one thing I do not appreciate is when you bash our public housing in the city of Tullahoma,” he said. “That was an uncalled for comment.”
When it came time to vote, the board considered a motion to deny the rezoning request put forward by Alderman Rupa Blackwell.
Several aldermen took time to explain the reasoning for the vote they were about to make, including Blackwell.
She said while the land use map showed the planned rezoning would fit in with the characteristics of the neighborhood, the “actual traffic circulation” of the area painted a different picture, making the approval of the rezoning something she could not do.
Alderman Sernobia McGee also acknowledged the lack of sidewalks and the narrowness of the streets in the neighborhood.
“I do hear your concerns,” she said.
She also rebuked Stockwell’s comment about Dossett Apartment Homes.
“The comment about the public housing, it rubbed me the wrong way,” she said. “I think it was a bad comparison, because you do have good people who live in Dossett. People have to live somewhere, and some people can’t help where they live, so I just think that was a bad comparison to use. We really need to be mindful that our city, we’re made up of unique, different people who live in different areas, and it doesn’t make one area better than another.”
She added she was disappointed to hear that comment come from an attorney.
Alderman Daniel Berry said he was “very pro-growth,” but he, too, saw and understood the concerns from the neighborhood residents and would also be voting to deny the rezoning.
Alderman Jenna Amacher said while she usually errs on the side of the property owner due to individual property owners’ rights, the concerns brought by the residents outweighed the need for development at this time.
“I work for the people, and if this is not something that the people want, then I have no choice, whether or not I want to approve a property owner’s rights, but to side with the people and what you guys want,” she said at the meeting.
She and Berry both commented that the city had major issues to address in regard to drainage, sidewalks and traffic regardless of this particular development went forward.
The city board unanimously denied the rezoning application, killing the proposed development for now.