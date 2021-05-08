It’s beginning to get bare bones at Big Lots as their moving sale is doing just what it was meant to do – clear out existing inventory so little will need to be moved to their new location next to Hobby Lobby next month.
The 20%-off sale has brought eager shoppers in numbers to take advantage of bargains as the clock ticks to the current store’s closure and the opening of the new store set for June 9. Workers at the present store say they plan to stay open until the old store is sold out – something that is quickly approaching, judging from the large empty spaces that have popped up since the moving sale started. Their new location is 1806 N. Jackson St, known to many as the old Kmart building. Further information on their grand opening at the new store will be provided in future editions of the Tullahoma News.