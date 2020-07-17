A Tullahoma man was recently honored for a major hunting accomplishment by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Bert Edmonston was given a special recognition by the city board last month for taking down quite possibly the largest wild boar in the state of Tennessee.
Edmonston is a frequent big game hunter, he told The News, and he was invited by a friend to go up to a spot outside of Cookeville where wild boars are known to congregate.
The hunt took place in August of 2019, he said.
“I had some time available and went up there,” Edmonston said. “We went in the area where we thought they were and they were laying under some trees.”
August in Tennessee is known for its unrelenting heat, Edmonston added, so he and his friend carefully approached the creatures.
The hogs were spooked by the pair’s arrival and the largest one began to charge at Edmonston, he said.
“It wheeled around and started coming at me; I just took it down,” he added. “It was incredible.”
In total, Edmonston took down three hogs, all over 500 pounds. His crowning glory, he said, was the largest hog he took down, which ended up weighing 854 pounds.
“As far as I know it’s the biggest hog every harvested in the state of Tennessee,” he said.
Additionally, it was quite possibly the second-largest wild boar ever taken down in the country, according to Edmonston.
“I only know of one larger that was taken in Arkansas,” he said. “It was 950-something pounds.”
The other hogs Edmonston took down during the August hunt weighed 625 and 525 pounds, he said.
Edmonston brought the calcified skull of the 854-pound hog to a recent city board meeting to show to the board and the audience while he told his tale.
That day was officially recognized as Bert Edmonston Day in Tullahoma by Mayor Lane Curlee.
