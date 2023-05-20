With allergy season in full swing, those seeking an alternative for relief and more can make a stop at Nana and Papaw’s Salt Room and More.
Nana and Papaw’s Salt Room held its grand opening this past week at its location at 101 S.E. Atlantic St., next to Southern Electric, with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We decided to open this store as a way to help benefit the community,” said Nana and Papaw’s Salt Room owner Don “Papaw” Campbell. “We believe in the salt therapies that we do and detoxification that we do.”
Campbell said the idea for the business began when he and his wife, Mechele “Nana” Campbell, traveled to Murfreesboro for these treatments. They first decided they would try the treatments at home. After discussing it further, they decided it would be much better if they could help benefit to the community.
“This started about last year, we attended classes to get this up and running,” Campbell said. “We’re new to this, this is our first business we ever had.”
Both he and Mechele thanked the Tullahoma community for coming together to help them with the store, and for neighboring business Southern Electric for providing assistance.
“We cannot emphasize how much this community has come together to help us with this store,” he said. “Everyone has been super great in everything we have done. We’re here now and ready for business.”
Nana and Papaw’s provides salt therapy, foot detoxification, zero gravity deep tissue massage chairs and an infrared sauna. Campbell said for the salt therapy, they put micro-particles of medical salt in the air to breathe in, which Campbell says helps with asthma, eczema, common colds and anything else related to the upper respiratory. For the foot detoxification, there are two types they offer: the ionization where feet are put in salt water and the color of the water shows what is being detoxed.
Within the business is A Touch of Beauty, which provides esthetic services. Campbell said she is her own business but they try to help promote her because since the community has helped them they try to help in return.
Campbell said he encourages potential clients do their own research the treatment options by reading the benefits and both good and bad reviews to make sure if these services are something they do want to try.
“Me and my wife believe in this product,” Campbell said. “I have terrible allergies and I do treatments at least twice a month at minimum. Don’t go on somebody’s word. We want them to have the information.”
He added they encourage feedback as they are always looking to improve and to make the experience better for their customers, and they offer specials and memberships.
Nana and Papaw’s Salt Room and More’s business hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. To book an appointment, call 931-619-3406 or visit their website at nanapapawssaltroom.com.