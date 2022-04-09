With April in swing, those seeking treatments with beauty and skin can now make a stop at NOW Body & Skin Solutions.
NOW Body & Skin Solutions held a grand opening ribbon cutting at its located at TN Vascular and NOW Wound Care at 315 NW Atlantic St. Friday, April 1, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Charles Drummond welcomed everyone and thanked everyone for stopping by and said NOW Body & Skin Solutions is proud to be bringing some of the most advanced aesthetic technology that is currently available on the market to Tullahoma.
“We believe that the people here in Tullahoma and the surrounding areas shouldn’t have to drive all the way up to Nashville for aesthetic solutions,” Drummond said. “Instead, our goal is to provide you the quality and results right here at home.”
Some of the services that NOW Body & Skin Solutions provides includes skin revitalization, skin renewal, laser skin resurfacing, laser scar removal, collagen rejuvenation, stretch mark removal, cellulite smoothing, laser hair removal, body sculpting, spider vein removal and women’s wellness.
“The technology of each of our platforms focuses on using the body’s natural healing process to promote its production of collagen and elastin and combat signs of aging,” Drummond added. “This results in natural, longer lasting results which leave your body and skin looking years.”
After the ceremony, attendees had the chance to take a tour of NOW Body & Skin as well as meet the staff, picking up brochures to learn more about some of the services offered and to schedule a free consultation.
NOW Body & Skin Solutions’ business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more, visit nowbodyandskin.net or call 931-588-0554.