Arrest graphic

A man who allegedly sped down the interstate at night with his headlights off doing 135 miles per hour while trying to outrun the law has been bound over to the multiple charges.

The defendant, Darzell Thadeus Wester, 22, of Marietta, Ga., has been bound over on the charges of DUI, simple possession, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft (up to $1,000), reckless endangerment - deadly weapon involved, evading arrest, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, light motor law – vehicles, driving on roadways laned for traffic and improper passing (no passing zone).