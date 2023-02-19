A man who allegedly sped down the interstate at night with his headlights off doing 135 miles per hour while trying to outrun the law has been bound over to the multiple charges.
The defendant, Darzell Thadeus Wester, 22, of Marietta, Ga., has been bound over on the charges of DUI, simple possession, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft (up to $1,000), reckless endangerment - deadly weapon involved, evading arrest, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, light motor law – vehicles, driving on roadways laned for traffic and improper passing (no passing zone).
The charges come after a highway patrolman clocked Wester alleged doing 86 on I-24 near the 112 mile marker. “The trooper pulled out to stop the vehicle and the driver turned the lights off and accelerated to speeds that reached 135 miles per hour,” the warrant against Wester alleges.
What followed was a pursuit that went for nearly 50 miles as Wester allegedly weaved in and out of traffic, passing on the median and shoulder before doubling back and heading the opposite direction on I-24. The chase ended when Wester wrecked in Marion County.
Lawmen noted signs of intoxication when they spoke to the driver, adding they could also smell marijuana. They also found a stolen handgun in the vehicle with the gun being loaded.
Along with a Styrofoam cup containing an alcoholic beverage in the console, lawmen, during their inspection of the car, also found a frightened passenger in the vehicle.
“There had been a female passenger in the vehicle that told the subject to stop, and she stated that she was in fear for her life,” the report quoted the woman.