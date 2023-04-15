Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will be joined by his family band The Goldens for an evening of classic country hits, old time rock ’n’ roll and gospel classics Friday, May 26 at the Manchester Coffee Country Convention Center presented by On Fire Concerts.

While Golden is still crisscrossing the country as a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, he is also now hitting the road with his sons Rusty and Chris Golden as William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

