A Tullahoma police officer who opened fire and wounded a fleeing suspect during a pursuit through the city Saturday night has been placed on leave while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.
In a statement from Police Chief Jason Williams, it was revealed the officer, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave.
The suspect, whose name has also not been released by police, was wounded by police gunfire as he was trying to outrun officers following a domestic incident. The fugitive continued to flee after being shot and was finally stopped when officers in Franklin County laid down spike strips minutes later, ending the chase. The suspect suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where he was last listed in stable condition. Police plan to charge him with the domestic incident and will likely have more charges waiting on him once the TBI investigation is done.
Chief Williams said he turned the case over to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott, and that the probe will be held independent of the city police force so that everything is transparent.
Handing the case to an independent agency while also placing the officer on administrative leave is standard operating procedure in most officer-involved shootings.
