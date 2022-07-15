An Old Navy spokesperson has confirmed that a location will be opening in the Northgate Mall on North Jackson Street in October 2022. This confirmation comes after an open position for a general manager was listed on LinkedIn.
The location will open in Suite 104, the previous location of Big Lots, next to JC Penney.
Rumors surrounding the opening have circulated for some time, but store officials have only just confirmed the project. City officials have maintained their inability to confirm or deny the opening.
Permits submitted through Brookside Properties indicated that architecture and interior design company Shremshock would be managing the development of the storefront.
The announcement comes as construction continues on Marshall’s and Ulta, both of which will also be located at the mall. Construction for Five Below is also underway but the company has not yet responded to a request for comment on their planned completion date.
About the store
Old Navy is a clothing and accessories retailer owned by Gap, Inc., that has been in operation under its well-established brand since 1994. There are approximately 1,100 locations across North America, with its flagship stores in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Manila, and Mexico City.