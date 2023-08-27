4A - Old Stone Fort Bridge photo.jpg

Roughly one month after a community meeting aimed at saving the historic Old Stone Fort Bridge, the group that now numbers over 2,000 members is ramping up its efforts by appealing to local government bodies for their support.

Group spokesperson Deb Morgan appeared before the Manchester Tourism and Community Committee meeting Monday, Aug. 15, where she presented an emotional call to save the bridge for its historic significance. Morgan then proposed several tourism-related draws like weddings, patriotic ceremonies and other events that could be held on the 1906 Pratt truss bridge spanning the Little Duck River within the park.  