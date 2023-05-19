Old Stone Fort

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the recipients of this year’s annual Certificate of Merit.

These awards are presented each May during National Preservation Month. Since 1975, THC’s Certificate of Merit Program has recognized exemplary work by individuals, groups, organizations, corporations, or governmental entities to further promote historic preservation or the study of history in Tennessee. Nominations are solicited from the public in December of the preceding year and judged by category.

