Classic hits by Elton John filled the crisp morning air Saturday as crowds began to assemble around the historic Coffee County Courthouse for the annual Manchester Old Timers Day celebration and parade.
Old Timers Day Board Treasurer Mary Todd said during the event that Old Timers Day traces its roots back nearly 60 years to 1963.
“Old Timers Day was founded in 1963 as a way to promote the businesses on the square,” she said. “People would dress up old timey and we would do the traditions.”
Todd said the event eventually fell by the wayside, but was revived by a group of interested citizens.
In addition to vendors selling everything from baked goods to fall decorations and festive attire, the event also included a variety of fun and games for kids and the signature Old Timers Day Parade.
Todd said the event brings about a sense of community for those in the Manchester area.
“If you are committed to your community, you care what happens to your neighbor,” Todd said. “If you care what happens to your neighbor, it will cut down on crime and hatred and it is a chance to reach out and witness the people.”
“It is just important to keep people together,” Todd added.
Lona Bailey said it is great to be able to bring her own children to an event that she enjoyed while she was growing up in Manchester.
“I am from here and I have been coming since I was a kid, so it is fun to bring our kids,” Bailey said. “Adalyn is four and it is like nobody here is more excited than her, she is so excited to be here.”
One vendor Saturday was 11-year-old Lillie Harrell, who set up shop selling her handmade jewelry.
“A good friend of mine used to do jewelry, and she showed me how and I did it once and she was like ‘that is really good you should do it more,’ so I made one for my momma and she was like, ‘that is so good you should start your own business’,” Harrell said.
Harrell donates 10% of her profits to Good Shephard Children’s Home in Murfreesboro, and said she plans to go to design school when she grows up.
The Old Timers Day parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday, with sirens and horns filling the downtown area. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.”
At the head of the parade was The Manchester Police Department, with the Coffee County High School Air Force Junior ROTC next in line. An array of emergency vehicles followed next, including a historic fire truck from the Tullahoma Fire Department. Best-selling author Janice Lynn Bass served as Grand Marshall for the parade this year.
Other parade participants included the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider Band, Al-Menah Shriners, V.F.W. Post 10904 and Mr. and Mrs. Old Timer David and Donna Brown in their 1926 Ford, Grace Baptist Church and 2022-2023 Fairest of the Fair Queen Addison Welch.